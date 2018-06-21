Digital India! People can now apply for ‘Gujarat Card’ online – Know what it is

Gujaratis living abroad and in other parts of the country can apply online for the state’s”Gujarat Card” from today, state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said. (Gujarat government website)

Gujaratis living abroad and in other parts of the country can apply online for the state’s”Gujarat Card” from today, state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said. The Gujarat Card is a state government initiative for people of Gujarati origin living abroad and in other states of India.

The current practice was that NRGs had to apply for these cards by submitting the application forms and other documents in person when they visited Gujarat.”Now they can do it online and the card will be posted to the address mentioned by them,” Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in an official release. He said that the purpose of the card was to allow people to participate in the progress of the state and also resolve their issues with the government.

Gujarat NRG Foundation K D Asari said, “NRGs who have this card are given preference over others when they come to Gujarat to resolve outstanding issues with various state departments.”They also get discounts at more than 600 private establishment like hotels and stores with whom the Gujarat government has signed MoUs for Gujarat Card holders,” he said. “We are in the process of signing MoUs with more such establishments to maximise the benefits of the card,” he added.