Going Digital: Parliament and state assemblies to go paperless

Parliament and state assemblies have 5,379 members who together pose nearly 2 lakh questions every year regarding the functioning of the respective governments. (File photo: PTI)

Two houses of parliament and 31 state legislatures will go completely paperless which means over 5,300 members will now use digital technologies, saving tonnes of paper and plenty of time.

Ministry of Paramilitary Affairs has been working on an ambitious project called National E-Vidhan or NeVa to enable all the state legislatures and the two houses of Parliament to go completely paperless. Everything like submission of notice by a member for asking a question, its acceptance, relevant correspondence with the concerned ministry, and receipt and processing of the information will become completely paperless.

“A notice is generated by a member, so the member can generate the notice online through an e-platform, same question can be sent digitally to ministries and departments for their replies, no papers need to be printed,” Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Surendra Nath Tripathi told financialexpress.com.

Also read| 2018 in retrospect: Kerala remains solitary hope for sinking Left after Bengal, Tripura debacle

Parliament and state assemblies have 5,379 members who together pose nearly 2 lakh questions every year regarding the functioning of the respective governments. Also, Parliament and state assemblies together present more than 500 committee reports and deal with more than 1700 bills in a year. In addition to this, more than 10,000 papers are tabled and more than 25,000 notices are also given each year. This requires massive paper work including authentication of documents to be admitted into the respective house.

National E-Vidhan project will completely remove the need for use of paper in all the business transacted by the Parliament and state assemblies.

Members will be able to submit their questions even by using their mobile phones and the reply will also be made available to them on their phones. And it will be available to other members and general public as well at the same time it is presented to the respective house. The technology used in National E-Vidhan project is platform neutral.

It’s not just that the interaction of members with the respective house will be made paperless, the entire functioning of the respective houses, from receiving questions to processing of information and receiving of replies and preparation of committee reports, each and every legislative function performed by the house will be made paperless.

“The department can upload the answers, and as per the rules of the house they can be deemed to be submitted to the house. All members can see the answers without any paper being transacted,” adds Surendra Nath Tripathi, who is driving the entire national E-Vidhan project under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitous Digital India Mission.

The Digital India Mission is aimed at leveraging digital technologies in every sphere of the government functioning to increase the efficiency and cut the time and cost involved in the process.

Under the National E-Vidhan Project, the government will spend Rs. 740 crore on making each and every legislature in the country completely paperless, this will be shared jointly by the central government and state governments.

NeVa project has been implemented in Himachal Pradesh on pilot basis and 8-10 more states will adopt the system in next 6-8 months

The entire project and technology will be provided by central government’s National Informatics Centre (NIC).