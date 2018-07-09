Digital India! Maharashtra farmers to soon get digital land document

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is in the process of strengthening its data centres so that farmers can get a key land ownership document in digital form to seek crop loan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.

The document, called 7/12 extract, shows ownership of land and related details. “We are strengthening our data centres. We have adopted public cloud policy due to which we will get unlimited space for the state data centres. All issues related to it will be sorted out soon,” he told the assembly. This will allow farmers to access the 7/12 document at the click of a button, Fadnavis said.

The chief minister was responding to a query by Harshvardhan Jadhav (Shiv Sena) who said farmers were facing problems in availing crop loan because of non-availability of digital land records.