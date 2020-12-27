  • MORE MARKET STATS

Digital campaign against Centre’s farmer policy got huge response: TMC

December 27, 2020 7:49 AM

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday claimed that its digital media campaign against the Narendra Modi government’s policy towards the farming community has got a huge response on Twitter.

The #ModiAgainstFarmers, the hashtag with which the party aims at highlighting “the rising crimes against farmers” of the country, has trended on Twitter, the TMC said in a statement.

“Currently, #ModiAgainstFarmers has been trending at number 3 in India. It is unfortunate that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the farmers of the country are witnessing a government that is truly anti-farmer,” it said.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting near Delhi against three new farm laws of the Centre and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said.

The ruling party in West Bengal had also sent a five-member delegation to interact with the agitating farmers.

