Differences of opinion surfaces in AMMA over WCC members press meet: All about the tumult in Kerala film industry

Cracks have appeared in Malayalam film industry body AMMA with veteran actors Jagadish and Siddique making contradictory statements in connection with the organisation’s stance on the demands raised by Women in Cinema Collective in a press meeting on Saturday.

Speaking for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, actors Siddique and KPAC Lalitha had hit out at WCC for targeting AMMA president Mohanlal. Association’s secretary Siddique also ruled out AMMA reinstating the actresses who resigned from the film body. The actor said that their reinstatement can be considered only if they submit an application for the same.

Film body’s treasurer Jagadish had, in the meanwhile, said that Mohanlal is ready to reinstate the actresses and a special general body meeting will be called soon. The actor circulated a press note on Monday regarding AMMA’s general body meeting. Siddique said he is not aware of any such development. Reacting to these developments, Parvathy Thiruvoth said there was a split in AMMA. In response, Edavela Babu confirmed that Siddique and KPAC Lalitha’s statements reflect AMMA’s official stance. He pointed out that Jagadish is entitled to voice his views as a senior actor and cautioned others from rumour-mongering about a split in AMMA.

Here are what actors Jagadish, Siddique, Edavela Babu and Parvathy Thiruvoth said:

Jagadish (Actor)

“A special General Body meeting is expected to be convened soon to discuss Dileep’s issue. Mohanlal has stated several times that he would be happy to reinstate the actresses who had resigned from AMMA. He had assured Revathi, Parvathy and Padmapriya that all issues will be discussed in a peaceful and positive manner,” Jagadish said.

Jagadish is an actor in Malayalam cinema who became popular for the comedy and character roles he brought to life. A post graduate rank holder, he worked as a college lecturer till he joined the Malayalam film industry.

Siddique (Actor/Producer)

“There is no possibility of calling a general body meeting soon unless one-third of AMMA members make a written request. AMMA’s general body meeting is scheduled for next June. Dileep is only accused of a crime and AMMA cannot legally take a stand against him until court verdict,” Siddique said.

Actor-turned-producer Siddique has acted in over 250 films. He is well-known for his character roles in Malayalam and Tamil films.

Edavela Babu (Actor)

“There is no split in AMMA. Siddique’s and KPAC Lalitha’s statements reflect AMMA’s opinion. Jagadish’s statements reflect his opinion, not AMMA’s. As a senior actor and AMMA’s treasurer, he has the right to express his opinions freely. Don’t try to read between the lines and create rumours,” Edavela Babu said.

Babu Chandran, popularly known has Edavela Babu, has worked in over 200 Malayalam film productions. His first film ‘Edavela’ earned him the name ‘Edavela Babu’.

Parvathy Thiruvoth (Actor)

“We are deeply hurt by Siddique’s and KPAC Lalitha’s comments, which support the accused. There is a split in AMMA, which gives us no hope in resolving issues. AMMA’s official stance is not clear from the contradictory statements made by Jagadish and Siddique. These statements are diverting attention to other issues,” Parvathy said.

Parvathy Thiruvoth has acted in the critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Take Off’. Last year, she made her Bollywood debut with ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ in which she is paired with Irfan Khan.