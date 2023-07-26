‘Difference in words and deeds’: Kharge’s reply to Amit Shah over letter ‘seeking cooperation’ on Manipur discussion

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following his letter to Opposition leaders seeking cooperation to discuss the Manipur issue, said that it showed the difference between the government’s “kathni” (words) and “karni” (deeds).

In a tweet, where he also shared the letter, Kharge wrote, “In a single day, the respected Prime Minister connects the Opposition parties of the country with the British rulers and the terrorist group and on the same day the Home Minister writes an emotional letter and expects a positive attitude from the Opposition.”

“The lack of coordination between the ruling party and the Opposition was visible for years, now this gulf has started appearing even within the ruling party,” the Congress president added.

“It is not only absurd but also unfortunate for the Prime Minister to call the Opposition parties directionless on this. We have been urging the Prime Minister to come to the House and give a statement on Manipur, but it seems that doing so is hurting his honour. We have a commitment to the people of this country and will pay any cost for it,” he further added.

On Tuesday, Shah, in a letter to Kharge and Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, sought their “invaluable cooperation” to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament.

Shah said that the government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue and urged all to cooperate, risingh above party lines, “in resolving this important issue”.

Earlier, speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said that the Opposition should prepare the “right environment in the House” to discuss a “topic as sensitive as Manipur”.

“I have written letters to leaders of Opposition in both the Houses that I am ready for any long discussion. Government is not scared of anything. Anyone who wants to discuss Manipur must come forward. We have nothing to hide,” he said in the House.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway, both Houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments, following uproar in the House over discussion on the Manipur violence, which has grappled the state since May 3.

On Wednesday, Opposition members walked out from the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government’s stance on the demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue.