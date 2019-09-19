Didn’t give written resignation, says Alka Lamba days after quitting AAP

Alka Lamba had also asked AAP leadership to consider her resignation on Twitter and dubbed it as “Khas Aadmi Party.” (Twitter image)

Delhi’s Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba has said that she has not resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in writing. The rebel AAP lawmaker also claimed that she has not taken the membership of the Congress party yet. She made the remark during a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday when a disqualification plea was moved by party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

However, Bhardwaj, who represents Greater Kailash constituency in Delhi assembly, has rejected Lamba’s claims.

Alka Lamba was summoned by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in connection with Bharadwaj’s letter seeking disqualification of her from the assembly, Hindustan Times reported.

On September 6, 2019, the rebel Lamba had resigned from the party and joined the Congress after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence. Stressing that the time has come to say goodbye to the Aam Aadmi Party, Lamba had asked the party leadership to consider her resignation on Twitter and dubbed it as “Khas Aadmi Party.”

In a tweet, Lamba said, “Arvind Kejriwal Ji, your spokespersons asked me as per your desire, with the full arrogance that the Party will accept My resignation even on Twitter. So pls Kindly accept My resignation from the primary membership of the ‘Aam Aadmi Party’, which is now a ‘Khas Aadmi Party’.

Lamba had begun her political career with the grand old party and stayed there for around two decades before joining the Delhi’s ruling party. She also took a swipe at the party leadership and sought clarification from AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha election. She had not participated in any campaign rally or roadshows organised by the AAP during the Lok Sabha elections.