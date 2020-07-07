Did PM Modi mislead people? Congress raises questions after Chinese troops withdraw from Galwan Valley

Anand Sharma questions PM Modi over Chinese troops withdrawal from Galwan Valley. (file)

The Congress on Monday said China needs to realise that stability and peace at borders and restoration of status quo ante are a must to rebuild trust between the two countries as it termed reports of withdrawal of Chinese troops from Galwan Valley “a positive development”.

The Congress also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the country into confidence and apologise for “misleading” the people by saying that no Chinese intrusions had taken place.

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said disengagement and de-escalation is a priority on the Line of Actual Control and called upon India to insist for a pullback of Chinese troops from the Pangong Tso area.

“Reports of Chinese troops withdrawal from Galwan Valley is a positive development. Disengagement and de-escalation on LAC is a priority. India must insist for pullback in Pangong Tso. There is need for eternal vigil. China needs to realise that stability and peace at borders and restoration of status quo ante is a must to rebuild trust. Proud of our Army for standing firm in Nation’s defence,” Sharma said.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said the Indian Army has been trying to push the Chinese PLA back and the party is happy to hear reports that Chinese troops are going back.

“The Prime Minister should today use this opportunity to come out and address the nation, take the country into confidence, apologise to the country that “Yes, I went wrong, I misled you” or maybe he wants to use some other words. He should come and take the country into confidence and clarify not just his past statement, which was unfortunate, but also how much of our territory is still under their occupation and how far had they come in and now how much have they withdrawn,” he said, adding that the prime minister or the defence minister should clarify.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said select news channels are running that Chinese forces are withdrawing from P-14 and Indian territory in Galwan Valley.

“If correct, we welcome and salute our forces. But PM said no one ever occupied our territory. Did he then mislead the nation,” he asked.

Khera said, “We are proud of our Army. We never had any doubt about the ability of our Army to do that and they have done that on several occasions in the past, whether it was Pakistan, whether it was China, our Army doesn’t need anybody’s certificate.”