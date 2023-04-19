scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Did Mamata dial Shah on TMC losing national party status? Bengal CM responds to ‘shocking’ claim

The Election Commission of India stripped the Trinamool Congress of its national party tag earlier this month.

Written by India News Desk
Mamata Banerjee responds to Suvendu Adhikari
Mamata Banerjee said she would quit as chief minister if the charge against her could be proven. (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she was shocked by the claims by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that she had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention after the Trinamool Congress was stripped of its national party status by the Election Commission earlier this month.

“I was shocked. I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah regarding Trinamool Congress losing national party status,” Mamata told reporters in Kolkata.

On Tuesday, Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly claimed that Mamata called up Shah and requested his intervention in restoring the national party tag to Trinamool Congress. According to Mamata, Suvendu’s claim was a lie.

Also Read

During her interaction, Mamata also touched upon the issue of Opposition unity and hinted that the silence of parties should be mistaken for inaction.

“Sometimes silence is golden. Don’t think the opposition is not sitting together. We all exist, and everybody is maintaining relations with each other. When it comes, it will happen like a tornado,” she added.

Mamata, however, was more guarded in her response to the ongoing hearing in Supreme Court on pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage.

“I will not say anything because the matter is sub-judice. I love people who love others. This matter is sensitive, and I have to see the pulse of the people. I will have to see the order of the court, and then we can form an opinion,” Mamata said.

(With agencies)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-04-2023 at 18:40 IST

Stock Market