Did Mamata dial Shah on TMC losing national party status? Bengal CM responds to ‘shocking’ claim

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she was shocked by the claims by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that she had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention after the Trinamool Congress was stripped of its national party status by the Election Commission earlier this month.

“I was shocked. I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah regarding Trinamool Congress losing national party status,” Mamata told reporters in Kolkata.

On Tuesday, Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly claimed that Mamata called up Shah and requested his intervention in restoring the national party tag to Trinamool Congress. According to Mamata, Suvendu’s claim was a lie.

During her interaction, Mamata also touched upon the issue of Opposition unity and hinted that the silence of parties should be mistaken for inaction.

“Sometimes silence is golden. Don’t think the opposition is not sitting together. We all exist, and everybody is maintaining relations with each other. When it comes, it will happen like a tornado,” she added.

Mamata, however, was more guarded in her response to the ongoing hearing in Supreme Court on pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage.

“I will not say anything because the matter is sub-judice. I love people who love others. This matter is sensitive, and I have to see the pulse of the people. I will have to see the order of the court, and then we can form an opinion,” Mamata said.

