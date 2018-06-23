Did Khilji see Padmini in mirror? Rajasthan textbook omits incident

The book ‘Bharat Ka Itihas’ (History of India) now has no mention of the incident where Alauddin Khilji saw a reflection of queen Padmini in the mirror, unlike last year’s edition. (Source: IE)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has made changes in its content for the latest edition of Class XII history textbook, removing the alleged incident of Alauddin Khilji seeing queen Padmini’s reflection in a mirror. The book ‘Bharat Ka Itihas’ (History of India) now has no mention of the incident where Alauddin Khilji saw a reflection of queen Padmini in the mirror, unlike last year’s edition.

The changes follow the huge furore that grabbed headlines earlier this year over Hindi film ‘Padmaavat’. The changes were seen in the new edition that appeared in the market recently.

The 2017 edition of the book said: “Aath varsh tak ghera daalne ke baad bhi jab Sultan Chittor ko nahi jeet paaya to usne prastav rakha ki yadi ussey Padmini ka pratibimb hi dikha diya jaye to vah Delhi laut jayega (Even after laying siege to Chittor for eight years, when the Sultan couldn’t win, he proposed a that if he is allowed to see the reflection of Padmini, then he will return to Delhi),”

It further added, “Rana ne is prastaav ko swikar kar liya. Darpan me Padmini ka pratibimb dekhkar jab Alauddin wapis laut raha thha, us samay usne Ratan Singh ko qaid kar liye aur rihai ke badle Padmini ki mang ki (The Rana accepted this proposal. When Alauddin was returning after seeing Padmini’s reflection in a mirror, he captured Ratan Singh and asked for Padmini in exchange for his freedom).”

The latest edition also features a line stating that the description is according to a 1540 poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The RBSE revised and omitted any sensitive fact from its History textbook related to the 14th century Queen of Chittor. Last year the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film was attacked by Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations of distorting history.

The book, however, mentions that the reason the Delhi Emperor attacked Chittor was to capture queen Padmini, who in order to save her honour committed Jauhar with 16,000 Palace Women.