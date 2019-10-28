‘Did I seek votes for them?’ Dushyant Chautala questions Congress amid criticism over JJP extending support to BJP

Dushyant Chautala on Monday slammed the Congress party for questioning his decision to support the BJP in Haryana.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday replied to the Congress leaders for criticising his decision to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the next government. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief said that he decided to support the BJP to provide a stable government to the people of Haryana.

“We neither asked votes for BJP nor Congress. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) decided to provide a stable government to the state,” he said.

“For those who are saying ‘vote kisko, support kisko’, did we ask for votes for them (Congress)?” the JJP chief asked.

Chautala’s remark comes after the Congress party accused him of betraying the people’s mandate. The Congress party lobbied to bring the JJP on board to form the next government in Haryana but Chautala chose to join ranks with the BJP instead.

Former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “People gave votes to someone, but JJP gave its support to other. JJP disrespected the people’s mandate against BJP and hurt the feelings of the public.”

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja too criticised the JJP for its support to the BJP. “The 10 seats that the voters of the state gave to the JJP were a mandate against the ruling BJP. But the JJP betrayed the voters of the state. All those who voted for the JJP are feeling cheated today after it extended the support to the BJP.”

In the just-concluded Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats while the Congress bagged 31 seats. The JJP emerged as the kingmaker with 10 seats in the 90-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP with support from the JJP and a few independent MLAs gained the majority in the House. BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala took oath as the CM and Deputy CM on Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.