Did Delhi govt exaggerate oxygen demand? BJP presents ‘proof’ after Manish Sisodia claims Oxygen audit committee report fake

After a huge uproar over an interim report prepared by a panel formed by the Supreme Court which claimed that Delhi exaggerated its Oxygen demand four times during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave, the Delhi government today said that no such report exists and the claims are all false. Addressing the media, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the report has been prepared by the BJP to malign Arvind Kejriwal’s image. However, the BJP shared some screenshots of the mail saying that the report was sent to the Delhi government three days ago.

“The BJP manufactured a fabricated report sitting in its headquarters and released it by terming it a report of Oxygen Audit Committee. The BJP leaders should be ashamed of this big lie. If the oxygen audit committee has prepared a report, I challenge BJP leaders and Central ministers to release the report and show which members of the committee have signed and approved the report,” said Sisodia slamming the claim made by the BJP leaders.

BJP is sharing a FAKE REPORT created by them in their party headquarters. I challenge BJP to bring this report SIGNED by members of Oxygen Audit Committee: Dy CM @msisodia#BharatiyaJhuthiParty — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 25, 2021

Responding to Sidodia’s claim, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that closing eyes to the truth doesn’t alter it. “Dear @msisodia ji here’s the fact about the SC appointed panels report on Oxygen usage in Delhi. Closing your eyes to truth doesn’t alter the truth,” said Patra.

Dear @msisodia ji here’s the fact about the SC appointed panels report on Oxygen usage in Delhi

Closing your eyes to truth doesn’t alter the truth: pic.twitter.com/gwWRUEzTJF — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 25, 2021

In another tweet, Patra asked Sisodia to read the report and shared photos of the report.

Respected @msisodia ji

Pls read Para 7 of the below displayed affidavit which mentions the submission of the “Sub-Committee on Oxygen Audit” Report to the Honourable SC

Manish ji by denying the truth you can’t escape responsibility:#JhootaKejriwal pic.twitter.com/hjEbkv3V0U — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 25, 2021

Sisodia had claimed that he talked to the members of the audit committee and they have not released any such report. “There is no such report as claimed by the BJP leaders. No such report exists and the BJP is lying. The SC has formed an oxygen audit committee while hearing the matter and we have talked to the members of the committee. They have said that they did not sign any such report. They have not approved any such report till now. When the Oxygen Audit Committee of the Supreme Court did not release any report, then where is the report, which report is this and from where it has come? Has the BJP prepared this fabricated report sitting in its headquarters?” he claimed.

मीडिया के मित्रों से भी मेरा आग्रह है कि बीजेपी से उस तथाकथित रिपोर्ट की- ऑडिट कमेटी के सदस्यों द्वारा signed, approved कॉपी तो माँगिए जिसके बारे में बीजेपी बरगलाने की कोशिश कर रही है. मामला मा. सुप्रीम कोर्ट की बनाई कमेटी का है, BJP-HQ में बनी किसी कमेटी का थोड़े ही है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 25, 2021

Sisodia said that the BJP leaders should think of the whereabouts of the report with a cool head. “The BJP leaders who have been shouting sitting on news channels since morning, their throat must have tired, they should sit and relax, and think it from the cool mind, where is the report based on which they are shouting since morning,” he quipped.

The Deputy CM said that the first Oxygen supply was doomed across the country and now the BJP is saying that the patients, doctors and hospitals who suffered due to lack of oxygen are lying.

“I want to tell BJP leader and country’s PM Narendra Modi to take care of his party. It has started lying too much. Now it’s not Bharatiya Janata Party but it has become Bharatiya Jhagdalu Party. It keeps fighting with someone every day even on petty issues. Put it to some work otherwise it will keep fighting,” said Sisodia.

The Indian Express today reported that the SC-appointed Oxygen Audit Panel has submitted in its interim report submitted to the top court that the Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement by more than four times between April 25 and May 10 when the second wave of the COVID-19 was at its peak. Senior BJP leaders including Central ministers were quick to quote the report to slam the AAP-led Delhi government saying that accountability must be fixed in the case.