Did BJP lose MP by just 4337 votes? 7 seats that could have made the difference

Battling anti-incumbency after ruling for 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday lost Madhya Pradesh to the Congress in a fight that went down to the wire. The state witnessed a close contest between the incumbent BJP and Congress — both fell short of getting a majority in the 230-member House.

However, the grand old party emerged as the single largest party by bagging 114 seats with a 40.9 per cent vote share. The ruling BJP could win only 109 seats despite getting a higher vote share of 41 per cent. This suggests that wherever the BJP won, the winning margin was high but its loss margin was relatively low in case of defeats.

The FinancialExpress Online tried to identify the constituencies where the BJP candidates won or lost by a very thin margin. Turns out that the number of constituencies the BJP lost by a narrow margin — under thousand votes — was seven, exactly the number of seats it needed to get the majority in the state assembly.

Here are the seven seats where BJP suffered defeat by a margin of fewer than 1,000 votes:

Gwalior South: 121 votes

The BJP had won this seat in the last assembly elections. But this time, BJP legislator Narayan Singh Kushwah lost this constituency to Congress candidate Praveen Pathak by just 121 votes. Pathak got 56,369 votes, while Kushwah could secure just 56,248 votes. In the last assembly polls, Narayan Singh Kushwah had won Gwalior South by 16,267 votes.

Suwasra: 350 votes

In this constituency, Congress nominee Dang Hardeep Singh defeated BJP’s Radheshyam Nanalal Patidar by 350 votes. Hardeep Singh received 93,169 votes and Patidar got 92,819 votes. In the last assembly polls in 2013, Hardeep Singh had won from this constituency by 7,125 votes.

Jabalpur North: 578 votes

Here, BJP candidate Sharad Jain suffered defeat at the hands of Congress candidate Vinay Saxena by 578 votes. Saxena polled 50,045 votes, while Jain received 49,467 votes. In the last assembly elections in 2013, Sharad Jain had won this seat by 33,563 votes.

Rajnagar: 732 votes

The BJP lost Rajnagar seat by just 732 votes. Congress candidate Vikram Singh defeated BJP candidate Arvind Pateriya here. Singh got 40,362 votes while Pateriya could secure 39,630 votes. Vikram Singh had won this constituency in the last assembly polls in 2013. Last time, he had won by 8,607 votes but this time the margin was less.

Damoh: 798 votes

In this constituency, Congress leader Rahul Singh defeated BJP MLA Jayant Malaiya by 798 votes. Singh got 78,997 votes and Malaiya received 78,199 votes. Jayant Malaiya had won this seat by 4,953 votes in the last assembly elections in 2013.

Biaora: 826 votes

The BJP had won this seat in the last assembly polls but failed to retain it this time. Congress candidate Govardhan Dangi trumped BJP nominee Narayan Singh Panwar by 826 votes. Dangi got 75,569 votes, while Panwar could get 74,743 votes. In the last assembly elections, BJP MLA Panwar had won this seat by 3088 votes.

Rajpur: 932 votes

The Congress had won this seat in 2013 and it successfully retained it this time as well. However, the margin was very less this time compared to the last assembly polls. Congress incumbent MLA Bala Bachchan defeated BJP leader Antersingh Devisingh by 932 votes. In the last assembly polls, Bachchan had won this seat by 11,196 votes.

In contrast to the BJP, the Congress lost just three seats by a thin margin. It lost Jaora by 511 votes, Bina by 632 votes and Kolaras by 720 votes.