The Centre has asked the West Bengal government to submit a detailed report over alleged protocol “lapses” during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the state, including issues related to security arrangements, venue changes and reception protocol at an event in Darjeeling district.

As per officials, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan wrote to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, asking for a response by 5 pm on Sunday related to possible violations of rules highlighted in the government ‘Blue Book’, which governs security and protocol arrangements for visits by the President, Vice President and Prime Minister.

The President had travelled to the Darjeeling district to attend the 9th International Santal Conference, where she later expressed disappointment over the arrangements and the absence of the senior state leaders.

What are the alleged violations?

The Centre has asked the state government to explain several issues related to the President’s visit. These include the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police when the President arrived in the state, which officials described as a serious violation of the protocol.

Only Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was present at the airport to receive the President, which the Centre has flagged as a breach of the rules. As per a report by PTI, officials have also raised concerns about other logistical lapses, including the route that was used for the President’s movement allegedly being littered with garbage and a temporary washroom set up for the President reportedly not having water facilities.

The Centre has also sought details of action taken against officials responsible, including the Darjeeling District Magistrate, the Siliguri Police Commissioner, and an Additional District Magistrate.

Why did the venue change spark controversy?

The President was invited to attend the annual programme of the tribal community, which was originally scheduled to be held at Bhidannagar in Siliguri.

However, officials stated that the venue was later shifted at Gossainpur near Bagdogra airport citing security and logistical reasons.

President Murmu questioned this decision during her address at the event.

“Had the programme been held there (at Bidhannagar), it would have been better. There is ample space there and many people could have attended. But I did not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there,” she stated.

She also expressed concern that the change in location made it difficult for many members of the Santal community to attend.

“I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away,” she said, as reported by ANI.

The President also remarked on the absence of the state leadership during her visit, saying, “If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not.”

Political reactions intensify

The incident quickly triggered strong political reactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the situation as “shameful and unprecedented”, saying the arrangements amounted to an insult to the President.

“The office of the President is above politics, and the sanctity of this office should always be respected,” he wrote on X.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also called the episode “unprecedented”, saying every protocol arrangement appropriate to the President’s constitutional position must be ensured.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the criticism, accusing the Centre of politicising the issue.

“First do something for tribals, then say anything. Don’t play politics at the time of the election,” Banerjee said while addressing a gathering in Kolkata, as quoted by ANI.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee also defended the state government, posting on X that “Bengal stands stronger when the entire establishment lines up against the state.”

What is the ‘Blue Book’?

The Blue Book is a confidential government document that underlines the security and protocol procedures to be followed during visits by top constitutional authorities, including the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister.

Any deviation from these rules during such visits is treated as a serious protocol violation, which is why the Centre has sought an explanation from the West Bengal government.