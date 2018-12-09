Diaspora should act as India’s ambassadors, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Saturday told a visiting group of 40 Indian Diaspora youths to act as ambassadors of India's growth story and spread the good word about their experience in this country on their return.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Saturday told a visiting group of 40 Indian Diaspora youths to act as ambassadors of India’s growth story and spread the good word about their experience in this country on their return. The group from eight countries is in India as part of a 25-day visit under the 49th ‘Know India Programme’ (KIP) being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government.

The KIP is an initiative to engage young Indian Diaspora in the age group of 18 to 30 years and make them feel a sense of connect with their motherland.

Interacting with the participants from Fiji (11), Guyana (6), Myanmar (6), Trinidad and Tobago (6), South Africa (6), Suriname (3), the Netherlands (1) and Sri Lanka (1) here, Rijiju said: “The government recognizes the importance of the Indian Diaspora and has a well laid down policy for engaging with the Diaspora community.”

Rijiju invited the Indian Diaspora youths to avail scholarship programme GIAN (Global Initiative for Academic Network), VAJRA Faculty Scheme which aims to bring a strong international connect to the R&D ecosystem of India, Mission Shodh GANGA (Global Alliance for New Generation Acceleration), Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC) and Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC).

Besides Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, the 25-day tour will also takes them to Agra. They will also meet senior functionaries in the Central and state governments.

Since 2004, the MEA has conducted 48 editions of KIP with participation of 1,612 overseas Indian youths.

