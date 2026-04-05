Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading false narratives on several issues, including films like Dhurandar, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files.

Speaking at a public gathering, PM Modi said the LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying.

“Keralam files aayi, to bhi bolne lage sab jhoot hai. Kashmir Files aayi, to bolne lag gaye jhoot hai. Dhurandhar film aayi to bolne lage jhoot hai. India FCRA ko lekar bhi aisa he jhoot phailaya jaa raha hai. UCC ke liye bhi aisa he jhoot phailaya ja raha hai. [They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie. These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC].

Adding to it he mentioned that, “Goa has had UCC for decades, but they’re spreading lies around it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits out at the opposition and the ecosystem attacking Dhurandhar and calling it a lie. “They attacked The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Files first and now attack Dhurandhar.” @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/MUDPEX9sMd — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 4, 2026

PM Modi shows confidence in Kerala polls

PM Modi also said that he is confident the BJP-led NDA will win the upcoming Kerala elections. He again accused the LDF and UDF of “lying” about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He also mentioned that the law for giving 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was passed during the NDA government’s rule. Referring to the Parliament session scheduled for April 16, 17, and 18 to pass an amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, he said Congress leaders have been invited for a meeting and expressed hope that they “will listen” to the government.

Films turn political flashpoints

Films like Dhurandhar and Dhurandar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen became major political talking points because of their themes and how they portrayed sensitive issues.

Talking about Dhurandar: The Revenge, the film is based on national security and conflict, showing a strong nationalist angle around military and intelligence operations. This led to criticism from Congress and other opposition parties.

The Kashmir Files shows the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, focusing on violence and displacement. While some supported the film for bringing attention to a historical event, others criticised it for showing only one side of the story.

The Kerala Story is about women from Kerala who are shown being recruited into extremist groups, focusing on issues like radicalisation and exploitation. The film faced objections from Congress and other opposition parties, who said it exaggerated facts and targeted a particular community.