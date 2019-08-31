Maharashtra: 8 feared killed as powerful blast rips chemical factory in Dhule

At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the blast took blast.
Dhule factory blast: At least eight workers were feared killed on Saturday morning in explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra, police said.
At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the incident occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.
“Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on,” said the Shirpur police station officer.
Various teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade are conducting rescue operations.
