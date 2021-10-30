Dholpur, Alwar Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samit Election Results 2021: Setback for BJP as Congress wins majority of seat

The Congress won 208 out of total of 492 Panchayat Samiti seats while the BJP won 158 in both districts.

Dholpur, Alwar Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samit Election Results 2021: In a setback for the BJP in Rajasthan, the party did not perform as per their expectations in the recently conducted Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, results of which were announced yesterday. Ashok Gehlot-led ruling Congress won the majority of seats in the elections.

The Congress won 208 out of total of 492 Panchayat Samiti seats while the BJP won 158 in both districts. Out of 492 seats of 22 Panchayat Samiti in Dholpur and Alwar, results of 491 have been declared. The Congress won 208, BJP 158, BSP 12 and independent 113 seats.

The Congress won 24 out of 49 seats of members in Alwar Zila Parishad while BJP got 21 seats and four independents won. In Dholpur, the Congress won 17 out of total of 23 seats while the BJP bagged the remaining six seats.

Congress is in full majority to form a board in Alwar Zila Parishad while in Dholpur Zila Parishad, it is in a position to form it with the help of independents.

The election of Zila Pramukh and Panchayat Samiti Pradhan will be held on October 30 while Up-Zila Pramukh and Up-Pradhan of Panchayat Samitis will be elected on October 31.

AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken said that the results were encouraging for the COngress and the party will do better in the assembly bypolls as well.

“Rajasthan panchayat election: Encouraging results. Congress gets a majority in both Alwar and Dholpur district councils! Tomorrow, the hard work of Congress workers will pay off in the two Vidhan Sabha by-elections too! Congratulations to Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot & State President Govind Dotasra ji and all Congress leaders!” said Maken.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress has got a huge majority in the Panchayati Raj elections of Alwar and Dholpur districts. “Thanks to all the voters and thanks to the workers for the victory,” he tweeted. PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the results have shown a mirror to the BJP.