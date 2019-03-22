Dharwad building collapse: Man rescued from debris four days after tragedy struck under-construction site

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 4:56 PM

Late night on Thursday, the team probing the building collapse arrested the architect - Vivek Pawar - from Kolhapur.

dharwad, Karnataka building collapse, Dharwad building collapse, dharwad, dharwad building, dharwad news today accident, Karnataka, dharwad building collapse reason, dharwad tragedy (PTI photo)

The new day came as a blessing for a man who was pulled out from under the debris of a collapsed under-construction building in Karnataka’s Dharwad four days ago on Friday, March 22.

Although no immediate injury has been reported to the man, he has been taken for medical assistance in case any complication arises.

The building in Dharwad had come crashing down on Tuesday and had many people trapped under its debris.

An FIR has been filed by the police against the four building owners – namely Gangappa S Shintri, Basavaraj D Nigadi, Mahabaleshwar Puradagudi and Basavaraj Sabarad – along with the engineer, Vivek Pawar. The police has taken the engienner into custody while the four owners have surrendered to the police.

On the morning of Friday, the death toll rose to 14 with 56 people reportedly rescued by the relief workers.

Late night on Thursday, the team probing the building collapse arrested the architect – Vivek Pawar – from Kolhapur.

READ ALSO | Amit Shah replacing Advani in Gandhinagar is a big symbolic move by BJP, Modi

It has been reported that one of the men named in the FIR, Gangappa Shintri, happens to be the father-in-law of former Congress MLA from Dharwad Vinay Kulkarni and the family holds huge land in the area. Gangappa Shintri is also one of the richest persons in Dharwad.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Dharwad building collapse: Man rescued from debris four days after tragedy struck under-construction site
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition