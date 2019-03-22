Dharwad building collapse: Man rescued from debris four days after tragedy struck under-construction site

(PTI photo)

The new day came as a blessing for a man who was pulled out from under the debris of a collapsed under-construction building in Karnataka’s Dharwad four days ago on Friday, March 22.

Although no immediate injury has been reported to the man, he has been taken for medical assistance in case any complication arises.

The building in Dharwad had come crashing down on Tuesday and had many people trapped under its debris.

An FIR has been filed by the police against the four building owners – namely Gangappa S Shintri, Basavaraj D Nigadi, Mahabaleshwar Puradagudi and Basavaraj Sabarad – along with the engineer, Vivek Pawar. The police has taken the engienner into custody while the four owners have surrendered to the police.

On the morning of Friday, the death toll rose to 14 with 56 people reportedly rescued by the relief workers.

#WATCH Man rescued from Dharwad building collapse site today after the under-construction building collapsed on March 19. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ODimTCxdoG — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

Late night on Thursday, the team probing the building collapse arrested the architect – Vivek Pawar – from Kolhapur.

It has been reported that one of the men named in the FIR, Gangappa Shintri, happens to be the father-in-law of former Congress MLA from Dharwad Vinay Kulkarni and the family holds huge land in the area. Gangappa Shintri is also one of the richest persons in Dharwad.