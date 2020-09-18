  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dharna-demonstrations banned within 200 metre radius of Kedarnath

By: |
September 18, 2020 11:00 AM

According to a press release issued by Rudraprayag District Information Office, an order to this effect was issued by the Board CEO on Thursday.

Kedarnath temple, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board, Rudraprayag, dharnas at Kedarnath temple, Devasthanam Board, Himalayan templeArmed with the Board's order, a team of district administration and police officials left for Kedarnath to stop a demonstration by temple priests there against the Devasthanam Board. (Photo source: IE)

The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board on Thursday banned dharnas and demonstrations within the 200 metre radius of Kedarnath temple precincts. According to a press release issued by Rudraprayag District Information Office, an order to this effect was issued by the Board CEO on Thursday.

Armed with the Board’s order, a team of district administration and police officials left for Kedarnath to stop a demonstration by temple priests there against the Devasthanam Board.

It was to end the stir of teerth-purohits that such an order was passed.

The teerth-purohits of the Himalayan temple have always been against the constitution of the Devasthanam Board.

