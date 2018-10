Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani inaugurated BJP state executive meet in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani inaugurated BJP state executive meet in Bhubaneswar today. The executive meet aims to prepare party workers for Assembly elections in Odisha. The BJP leaders will strategise for Assembly elections by interacting with members.