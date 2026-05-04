Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Paravur Election Results Live: Pinarayi Vijayan fights to hold Dharmadam as VD Satheesan faces crucial test
Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Paravur Election Results 2026 Live: As Kerala counts votes, Pinarayi Vijayan battles to retain Dharmadam, while Padmaja Venugopal in Thrissur and Sobha Surendran in Palakkad face crucial electoral tests. These contests could shape momentum across key districts and signal whether the state leans toward continuity or a shift.
Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Paravur Election Results Live: As Kerala counts votes today, several constituencies are drawing particular attention for their political significance and tight contests.
Dharmadam is witnessing a high-profile three-way fight involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress’s Abdul Rasheed representing the UDF, and BJP’s K. Ranjith for the NDA. The BJP intensified its campaign here with a “mega adalat” on March 6 aimed directly at Vijayan’s stronghold, while the Chief Minister himself launched his campaign from the constituency on March 17. Despite this heightened activity, exit polls suggest Vijayan is likely to retain the seat, although the BJP’s unusually aggressive ground presence has made the contest noteworthy.
Kochi, part of Ernakulam district, remains a key urban battleground where the Congress-led UDF is expected to hold its ground. In 2021, Congress leader K. J. Maxy secured the seat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Kochi as the launch site for the BJP’s Kerala campaign on March 11, highlighting the NDA’s ambitions in the state’s commercial hub. However, exit polls indicate that the BJP may not secure any seats in the district.
Ernakulam district as a whole is projected to see one of the biggest swings in the state. While the LDF won five out of 14 seats here in 2021, current projections place them at just 0–2 seats, with the UDF expected to win between 12 and 14. Key constituencies include Kunnathunad, where UDF’s V.P. Sajeendran is projected to defeat sitting MLA P.V. Sreenijin of the CPI(M), and Thripunithura, where UDF’s Deepak Joy is seen holding a narrow edge over CPI(M)’s K.N. Unnikrishnan.
In Thrissur, the LDF is expected to retain its dominance at the district level, with projections of 9–11 seats compared to the UDF’s 2–4 and none for the NDA. The Thrissur constituency itself features a contest between CPI’s Alankode Leelakrishnan, Congress’s Rajan Pallan, and BJP’s Padmaja Venugopal. Padmaja, who has narrowly lost here in the past, once again faces an uphill battle. In 2021, CPI’s P. Balachandran won the seat by just 946 votes, with Padmaja finishing close behind and BJP’s Suresh Gopi in third. Despite the BJP’s boosted profile after Suresh Gopi’s 2024 Lok Sabha victory in the region, exit polls suggest the party may still fall short in the district.
Palakkad has been marked by controversy, with allegations of a cash-for-vote scandal involving the BJP. The UDF’s Ramesh Pisharody is projected to win comfortably, while the NDA’s vote share is expected to remain limited. Across the district, the LDF is projected to secure 7–9 seats, with the UDF taking 3–5. Other closely watched constituencies include Thrithala, where Congress leader V.T. Balaram is attempting a comeback against CPI(M)’s M.B. Rajesh, and Ottapalam, where a CPI(M) rebel candidate has added uncertainty to the contest.
Paravur is another key constituency, where Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan of the Congress faces CPI’s E.T. Taison and BJP’s Vathsala Prasanna Kumar. Satheesan, who won here in 2021, is expected to retain the seat. His performance is being closely watched as an indicator of his leadership standing, especially if the UDF’s strong projections in Ernakulam district translate into results.
Dharmadam is under close watch as Pinarayi Vijayan seeks re-election against Congress’s Abdul Rasheed and BJP’s K. Ranjith, with exit polls projecting a comfortable win.
Vijayan launched his campaign from Dharmadam on March 17, positioning it as the symbolic starting point of the LDF’s third-term push.
The BJP attempted to challenge the CM on his home turf with a mega adalat led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, but exit polls do not predict any BJP gains in Kannur.
Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s Kerala campaign from Kochi, signalling a push into key urban centres despite weak projections.
Ernakulam district is expected to see a major shift, with exit polls projecting a UDF sweep of 12–14 seats and LDF reduced to 0–2. Kochi and Paravur are both expected to remain with the UDF, reinforcing the opposition’s strength in central Kerala.
In Paravur, V. D. Satheesan is aiming for a sixth consecutive win, with the result seen as a test of his statewide leadership. Satheesan faces CPI’s E.T. Taison Master in a closely watched contest that could reflect the UDF’s broader momentum.
Thrissur sees a triangular fight between CPI’s Alankode Leelakrishnan, Congress’s Rajan Pallan, and BJP’s Padmaja Venugopal, though exit polls favour the LDF across the district.
In Palakkad, key battles include Sobha Surendran’s contest in Palakkad town and a tight rematch in Thrithala between M.B. Rajesh and V.T. Balram, both seen as crucial indicators of the final outcome.
Financial Express
LIVE
Five States, One Verdict
824 assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry. Results begin 8 AM IST, May 4.
COUNTING IN PROGRESS — RESULTS UPDATING LIVE
WB 294TN 234KE 140AS 126PY 30
West Bengal
294 seatsMajority: 148Turnout: 92.93%
Historic high — 3.5% above 2021
2021 Election Results
215
77
148
215
TMC+
Mamata Banerjee
77
BJP+
Suvendu Adhikari
0
Left+
CPI(M)
2
Others
ISF/IND
The Story to Watch
The SIR paradox defines this election. ~91 lakh voter deletions disproportionately hit both Muslim communities AND BJP-aligned Matua Hindus. Track two numbers: (1) Did TMC hold all 41 Muslim-decisive seats? (2) Did BJP lose its 10 Matua belt seats? If both flip, the story is that SIR backfired on everyone.
Key Clusters to Track
⚡
SIR-Hit Seats
48 V-HIGH + 53 HIGH
~91 lakh deletions could suppress turnout and swing margins in 100 seats
~100
▲
Muslim-Decisive
TMC swept all 41 in 2021
SIR deletions hit Muslim voters hardest — any loss here is a direct TMC danger signal
41
●
Matua Belt
BJP won 10 of 14 in 2021
SIR also deleted Matua Hindu names — BJP’s own base may have shrunk against its will
Land-grab protests went national; women’s safety axis
Sources: Election Commission of India (results.eci.gov.in) · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. All demographic percentages are approximate constituency-level estimates. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Tamil Nadu
234 seatsMajority: 118Turnout: 85.1%
SC seats averaged higher at 86.75%
2021 Election Results
159
75
118
159
DMK+ (SPA)
M.K. Stalin
75
AIADMK+ (NDA)
Edappadi Palaniswami
0
TVK+
Vijay
The Story to Watch
Caste alliance engineering, not religion, decides TN. Track these four cluster tallies on results day: SC seats (46), Gounder belt (~50), Vanniyar belt (~30), and BJP targets (~10). Whoever takes 30+ of the 46 SC seats wins the state.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Seats
86.75% turnout — bellwether bloc
SC voters broke hard for DMK in 2021 — any reversal here signals statewide anti-incumbency
46
●
Gounder Belt
AIADMK’s last fortress
If DMK breaches even 15 of ~50 Gounder seats, AIADMK loses its Tamil heartland anchor
BJP needs at least 3 wins to claim a credible TN footprint ahead of 2029
~10
Key Battles
Kolathur
CM Stalin’s constituency — DMK prestige
Edappadi
EPS’s home turf — AIADMK prestige
Kallakurichi
Hooch tragedy killed 68+ — anti-incumbency test
Coimbatore South
BJP’s best shot — Hindu consolidation + 2018 bombing
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Kerala
140 seatsMajority: 71Turnout: ~78%
Lowest among the 5 states
2021 Election Results
99
41
71
99
LDF (Left)
Pinarayi Vijayan
41
UDF (Cong)
V.D. Satheesan
0
NDA (BJP)
K. Surendran
The Story to Watch
Can LDF break the alternation tradition and win a historic 3rd consecutive term? Track Thrissur (bellwether), Nemom (BJP viability), and the SNDP-influenced ~50 seats. If BDJS splits Ezhava vote from LDF, BJP becomes kingmaker without winning seats.
Key Clusters to Track
▲
IUML Safe
Malappuram — all Muslim-majority
A firewall for UDF — IUML is expected to hold all 14, adding a solid floor to Congress math
~14
●
SNDP/Ezhava Zone
23% population — LDF traditional
If BDJS peels even 5% of Ezhava votes from LDF, it could flip 8–10 seats into UDF column
~50
✚
Christian Belt
Kottayam/Idukki/Ernakulam — UDF
Christian swing toward BJP on social issues could quietly cost UDF 3–4 seats it takes for granted
~20
◇
BJP Targets
Nemom, Palakkad, Thrissur
BJP needs 2+ seats to prove Kerala is no longer a zero — even one win reshapes 2026 narrative
~5
Key Battles
Dharmadam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency
Palakkad
BJP’s #1 target — 2024 bypoll was razor-thin
Nemom
BJP’s only ever MLA seat in Kerala (2016)
Thrissur
Kerala bellwether — whoever wins here wins state
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Assam
126 seatsMajority: 64Turnout: ~85%
Post-delimitation first election
2021 Election Results
75
44
7
64
75
NDA (BJP+)
Himanta B. Sarma
44
Cong+
Bhupen Bora
7
AIUDF
Badruddin Ajmal
The Story to Watch
Delimitation fundamentally reshaped Assam — Muslim-majority seats dropped from ~35 to ~24. AIUDF is collapsing, Muslims shifting to Congress. Track: Did BJP hold all 30 tea tribe seats? Did Congress recapture the Muslim belt from AIUDF?
Key Clusters to Track
▲
Muslim-Decisive
Down from 35 pre-delimitation
AIUDF collapse means Congress absorbs this bloc — watch if consolidation is clean or fractured
~24
●
Tea Tribe Belt
BJP-aligned but ST demand unfulfilled
If Scheduled Tribe status denial breeds resentment, BJP could lose 5–8 seats it considers safe
~30
♦
Bodo/BTC
NDA ally — crucial for majority math
BPF split within Bodo community is the wild card — a fractured Bodo vote drags BJP below 64
15
■
ST Seats
Up from 16 post-delimitation
New ST constituency boundaries favour Congress in 3–4 redrawn seats — a direct delimitation dividend
19
Key Battles
Jalukbari
CM Himanta’s constituency
Dhubri
AIUDF heartland — Muslim consolidation test
Sibsagar
Ahom pride — BJP-AGP friendly fight
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Puducherry
30 seatsMajority: 16Turnout: 89.87%
Highest turnout among all states/UTs
2021 Election Results
16
8
6
16
16
NDA (AINRC+BJP)
N. Rangasamy
8
SPA (INC+DMK)
V. Narayanasamy
0
TVK+
Vijay
6
Others
IND
The Story to Watch
The smallest contest — 30 seats. TVK (Vijay) is the wildcard. Peoples Pulse survey shows 55% feel NDA deserves another term. Caste/religion is only 10% of the voting factor here — candidate quality (40%) and party (30%) dominate.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Reserved
NDA won 3, SPA 1, IND 1 in 2021
NDA’s SC dominance here is thin — one IND spoiler can hand SPA its most winnable flip
5
♦
Karaikal Region
TN enclave — DMK influence zone
DMK’s TN wave spills into Karaikal — a clean sweep here can tip the overall balance for SPA
5
●
Mahe + Yanam
Kerala + AP culture transplants
Micro-territories with distinct voter psychology — local candidate goodwill outweighs party brand
2
Key Battles
Nellithope
CM Rangasamy’s constituency area
Mahe
Kerala-culture enclave — LDF/UDF dynamics
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Peoples Pulse survey · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Paravur Election Results Live: Strong voter turnout recorded in Paravur
Paravur witnessed enthusiastic voter participation on polling day, with large numbers turning out across booths in this closely watched constituency.
06:24 (IST)
4 May 2026
Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Paravur Election Results Live: Paravur sees a high-stakes leadership battle
In Paravur, V. D. Satheesan of the Indian National Congress is contesting against E.T. Taison and a BJP candidate, making it a crucial contest for the United Democratic Front.
06:15 (IST)
4 May 2026
Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Paravur Election Results Live: Pinarayi Vijayan began campaign from home turf
Pinarayi Vijayan launched the Left Democratic Front campaign from Dharmadam, underscoring the symbolic and political importance of retaining the seat.
06:04 (IST)
4 May 2026
Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Paravur Election Results Live: BJP makes a direct challenge in Dharmadam
The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded K. Ranjith against Pinarayi Vijayan, signalling an aggressive attempt to challenge the incumbent leadership in a key constituency.
06:04 (IST)
4 May 2026
Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Paravur Election Results Live: Dharmadam emerges as the most watched contest
Dharmadam in Kannur has become the focal point of the election, where Pinarayi Vijayan faces Abdul Rasheed and K. Ranjith in a high-stakes three-way contest, with the outcome carrying major political implications.