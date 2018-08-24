Dharamshala records second highest rainfall for August in last 60 years

292.4 millimetres rainfall was recorded (Image: PTI)

Dharamshala has witnessed its highest rainfall for a 24-hour period for the month of August in the last 60 years, the Meteorological department here said today. The department said 292.4 millimetres rainfall was recorded in Dharamshala in Kangra district in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am today.

The earlier record for the month was 316.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours on August 6, 1958, Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Meanwhile, in view of forecasts of heavy rains, the Kangra district administration has closed all education institutions in the district today as a precautionary measure.

Elsewhere in the state, 127 mm rain was recorded in Jogindernagar in Mandi followed by 98 mm in Pamalmpur and 96 mm in Baijnath (both in Kangra), 81.2 mm in Kheri of Chamba district and 64.8 mm in Nagrota Surian in Kangra district since yesterday.