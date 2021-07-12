Dharamshala hit by flash floods after heavy rains, terrifying video captures horror in hills – Watch

Dharamshala hit by flash floods after heavy rains, terrifying video captures horror in hills
Disturbing pictures coming from Dharamshala, HP.
When you concretise an absolute beauty, receiving more than 3000mm of rainfall in Monsoon, where will the water go?
????Siddharth Bakaria pic.twitter.com/FZhJbNFCDx
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 12, 2021
