Dhanwar Election Results 2019 Live: Can Babulal Marandi, JVM-P chief, spring a surprise in Dhanwar?  

Former Jharkhand CM and JVM chief Babulal Marandi. (File Photo/PTI)

Dhanwar Lok Sabha Election Result Live Streaming: Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik chief and former chief minister Babulal Marandi is contesting from Dhanwar assembly seat in Giridih district of Jharkhand. Marandi is up against sitting legislator and CPI leader Rajkumar Yadav and Lakshman Prasad Singh of the BJP. This is the second time the JVM-P chief is contesting from Dhanwar. In 2014, Marandi had lost this constituency to Rajkumar Yadav by over 10,000 votes. Before losing to Yadav, JVM-P had held this seat from 2009 to 2014. Three-time parliamentarian, Marandi is an experienced politician who had a long association with the BJP. He has also served as Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment in the BJP-led NDA government from 1998-2000. Marandi began his political career with the saffron party in 1991. The BJP fielded him in the same year from Dumka Lok sabha seat but he lost. Five years later, he was pitted against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Shoren. He lost this election too but his defeat margin was under 5000 votes.

Despite this defeat, the BJP made him the state president and fielded him again against Soren in 1998 general election. Springing a surprise, Marandi defeated the JMM chief creating a place for himself in the saffron party. After the formation of Jharkhand in 2000, the saffron party came to power with Maranadi taking charge as the first chief minister of the state.