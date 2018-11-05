Dhanteras rush clogs traffic, Traffic police issues advisory to commuters to use public transport

Major intersections in the national capital witnessed traffic jams on Monday as Delhiites stepped out in large numbers to shop on Dhanteras that marks the beginning of Diwali festivities.

Major intersections in the national capital witnessed traffic jams on Monday as Delhiites stepped out in large numbers to shop on Dhanteras that marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. The city traffic police advised commuters to utilize public transport services including bus, metro rail and car pool to avoid inconvenience, save fuel and reduce pollution. It is considered auspicious to buy gold, silver and utensils on Dhanteras. Major market areas that house jewellery shops like Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar and South Extension witnessed traffic congestion.

Despite deployment of around 4,000 personnel by Delhi Traffic Police to regulate the gridlock, commuters faced a tough time navigating through these market areas. “We have deployed 4,000 personnel on roads for traffic regulation and facilitation. Apart from this, additional traffic police personnel are also deployed in at least 70 busy market areas of Delhi such as Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar to ensure the smooth flow of traffic,” Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

The traffic police have also sought help from local police on roads connected to shopping malls and market areas to ease out the traffic situation and prevent any untoward incident. Other major market areas such as Connaught Place, Green Park, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, Malivya Nagar, Saket, Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Vikas Marg, Rajauri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Dwarka and Kamla Nagar also witnessed congestion causing inconvenience to commuters.

The traffic police has also advised commuters to connect with Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter to stay updated about the traffic situation in the national capital so that they can plan a hassle-free travel. Motorists have been asked to safely park their vehicles in authorised parking lots and people have been asked to follow traffic rules to avoid congestion on roads.

