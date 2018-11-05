Dhanteras 2018: This Gujarat shop is selling gold, silver bars with PM Narendra Modi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s faces

Dhanteras 2018: While jewellery shop owner was overwhelmed by the number of order, one of the customers said, “Lord Laxmi and Ganesh are worshipped on every Diwali and PM Modi is also like God to us.

Dhanteras 2018: Dhanteras is considered as an auspicious occasion on which people invest in purchasing gold, silver and other precious metals. This year, a jewellery shop in Gujarat’s Surat has started selling gold, silver bars with faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee engraved on them, according to reports. While jewellery shop owner was overwhelmed by the number of order, one of the customers said, “Lord Laxmi and Ganesh are worshipped on every Diwali and PM Modi is also like God to us. This year I’ll buy these bars & worship Modi Ji.”

The craze for buying gold and jewellery is such that sale of these is expected to have gone up by up to 15 per cent on the occasion of ‘Dhanteras’. Ahead of Diwali festivities, there could be a further jump in the yellow metal rates in the coming weeks.

Even organised players like P C Jewellers and Kalyan Jewellers are expected to have seen better sales as quality and better designs at competitive prices attracted more footfalls. Unorganised jewellery players in India — the world’s second-biggest buyer of the precious metal — make up for roughly 70 per cent of the country’s gold sales.

Gold prices today went up by Rs 40 to Rs 32,690 per 10 gram in the wake of token buying by retailers and jewellers on the occasion of auspicious ‘Dhanteras’.