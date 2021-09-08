Dhanolti MLA Pritam Singh Panwar joins BJP ahead of Uttarakhand elections 2022

Panwar said that he wanted to work for the betterment of Yamunotri and Dhanolti.

Independent MLA from Dhanolti Pritam Singh Panwar today joined the ruling BJP ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the first half of 2022. Pawar was earlier associated with Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and had won the legislative polls from the Yamunotri constituency in 2002 and 2012. He contested from Dhanolti in 2017 and won, defeating Congress candidate Manmohan Singh Mall and BJP’s Narayan Singh Rana.

Notably, it was Pritam Singh Panwar who had saved the Harish Rawat-led Congress government during floor test and held the post of Urban Development Minister in the Congress government. Panwar is said to be close to Rawat. Since the BJP lost from Dhanolti in the last poll, it may field Panwar from the seat again.

The three-time Uttarakhand MLA was one of the leading faces of the movement demanding a separate state of Uttarakhand and had been even sent to jail for the protest. He joined the party today in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani.

BJP’s state president in Uttarakhand, Madan Kaushik, said that he has known Panwar for a long time and lauded his work towards the betterment of the state.

Welcoming Panwar to the party, Smriti Irani said, “His decision to join the BJP for the development of the state is appreciable. We will work together to fulfil the dream of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.”

Panwar said that he is elated to be a part of the world’s largest political party. “I am very impressed with PM Narendra Modi. Uttarakhand is a religious place. His work for the development of Char Dham and Kedarnath as well as for the development of the state and the assistance by the Central government including the all-weather road and rail routes, have inspired me to join the BJP. I have been associated with the Uttarakhand movement since 1985 and have decided to join the BJP after thorough consideration,” said Pritam Singh Panwar.

Panwar has joined the saffron party at a time when the opinion poll results have indicated that the BJP may retain power in the state.