Dhanbad judge ‘murder’: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance, directs Jharkhand chief secretary, DGP to file report within a week

The case was earlier believed to be a hit-and-run but the security footage showed otherwise.

The Supreme Court of India today took suo motu cognizance in the case of the death of Uttam Anand, an Additional Sessions Judge in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. The case was earlier believed to be a hit-and-run but the security footage showed otherwise.

CCTV footage showed that Anand, district and sessions judge-8 of Dhanbad court, was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on Wednesday when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene. Watch the CCTV Video Below:

A bench headed by CJI N V Ramana today said that the apex court wants to address the safety and security of judicial officers in the country. The bench also observed that it has come across several instances of the alleged attack on many judicial officers and lawyers inside and outside the court. The SC also ordered that Jharkhand High Court will keep monitoring the probe into the alleged mowing down of the Dhanbad judge.

The apex court also directed the Jharkhand chief secretary and DGP to file a status report within a week and sought the presence of the state’s advocate general next week.

Two persons were arrested yesterday in connection with the case. The Police have also recovered the three-wheeler involved in the incident.

According to a PTI report, the judge is known to be very strict and had recently declined the bail pleas of some gangsters, and the incident could be a fallout of this decision.

An FIR was filed in the case after the wife of the 49-year-old deceased judge lodged a complaint with the Dhanbad Police. Earlier yesterday, the Jharkhand High Court had ordered an SIT probe into the case.