Dhanbad Judge death case: Supreme Court says IB and CBI not helping judiciary at all; next hearing on August 9

The Supreme Court of India today expressed concern over threats and abusive messages directed at judges and issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Dhanbad judge’s alleged murder case. The apex court pulled up the CBI and the IB for not helping the judiciary at all amid these threats. The apex court said that the judiciary is maligned when an adverse order is passed but if judges file a complaint to the police or CBI, the agencies did not respond.

The top court also said that there is no freedom for a judicial officer to even make such complaints. The court noted that judges of trial courts who are handling several criminal cases involving gangsters and high-profile persons are often threatened physically and receive abusive messages on Whatsapp or Facebook leading to mental torture.

The court noted that a CBI inquiry was ordered in one or two instances but the central agency has done nothing even though over a year has passed now.

“I think we have expected some changes in CBI’s attitude. But there is no change in the attitude of the CBI. I am sorry to observe this but this is the situation,” said Chief Justice N V Ramana.

The court said that the death of the Dhanbad judge reflects the state’s failure and added that security should have been provided to them given the area has a presence of coal mafias. It listed the Jharkhand judge death case for hearing on August 9.

The Jharkhand government informed the court that investigation into the death of the judge has been transferred to the CBI. Jharkhand’s advocate general Rajiv Ranjan informed the top court that a 22-member special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the matter and the team had arrested two drivers of the auto-rickshaw which had hit the judge.

According to the PTI, the bench told Attorney General K K Venugopal that in criminal cases where high-profile persons are involved, if they do not get expected orders from the court they start maligning the judiciary.

Citing inaction by the CBI and the IB, the court asked Venugopal that some interest has to be taken to help the judiciary.

Dhanbad District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand was out jogging on July 28 when an auto-rickshaw deliberately hit him from behind and fled away from the scene.