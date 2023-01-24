DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for failing to report two incidents onboard Paris-Delhi flight

Aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not reporting two incidents of unruly behaviour by passengers onboard the Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6 last year.

This is the second time in less than a week that Air India has been fined by the DGCA. On Friday, the DGCA imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India over the incident involving a person allegedly urinating on an elderly female co-passenger. In a statement issued Friday, the DGCA said it has also suspended the pilot of the New York-Delhi flight and slapped a penalty of Rs 3 lakh penalty on Air India’s Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties.

The latest action against Air India by the aviation watchdog comes over two incidents reported onboard the AI-142 Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6.

While one passenger was caught smoking inside the lavatory, another passenger relieved himself on a vacant seat and a blanket of a fellow female passenger who had gone to the lavatory, the DGCA said, according to PTI.

Also Read Air India incident: Accused Shankar Mishra banned for four months by airline

“Enforcement action in the form of a financial penalty of Rs 10,00,000 has been imposed on Air India for not reporting the incident to DGCA and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee, which is a violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements,” PTI quoted the DGCA as saying.

(With PTI Inputs)