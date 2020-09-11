  • MORE MARKET STATS

DGCA asks IndiGo for report on ‘safety violation’ by mediapersons on flight with Kangana Ranaut onboard

By: |
September 11, 2020 4:14 PM

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry's social distancing rules issued on May 25, "on arrival at the destination, the passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching".

Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday.Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday.

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked for a report from IndiGo airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger, senior officials said on Friday.

“We have seen some videos wherein mediapersons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident,” said a DGCA official.

Related News

Another DGCA official confirmed that the regulator has asked for a report from the airline on this incident.

Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday, the official added.

Many mediapersons were also onboard the same flight.

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry’s social distancing rules issued on May 25, “on arrival at the destination, the passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. DGCA asks IndiGo for report on ‘safety violation’ by mediapersons on flight with Kangana Ranaut onboard
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Antarvedi temple fire: Andhra Pradesh govt transfers case to CBI, suspects conspiracy by opposition
2India calls for collaboration between nations and tech companies to check misinformation
3Jamtara-based phishing racket busted in Delhi, gang posed as bank executives to cheat customers