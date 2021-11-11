Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta sends legal notice to Nawab Malik for ‘tarnishing image of her family’

Amruta Fadnavis posted a photo of the legal notice on her Twitter account and asked Malik to either delete the tweets within 48 hours and issue an unconditional apology, or face legal action. (PTI)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavi’s wife Amruta Fadnavis has sent a legal notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik for allegedly tarnishing the image of her family through defamatory tweets. Amruta Fadnavis posted a photo of the legal notice on her Twitter account and asked Malik to either delete the tweets within 48 hours and issue an unconditional apology, or face legal action.

“Mr. Nawab Malik shared series of defamatory, misleading and maligning tweets including some pictures! Here is Notice of Defamation including criminal proceedings under various Sections of IPC. Either delete tweets in 48 hours with unconditional public apology or face action!” said Amruta Fadnavis.

Mr. @nawabmalikncp shared series of defamatory, misleading and maligning tweets including some pictures!

Here is Notice of Defamation including criminal proceedings under various Sections of IPC.

Either delete tweets in 48 hours with unconditional public apology or face action ! pic.twitter.com/nNPYQ7O9FK — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) November 11, 2021

Nawab Malik had accused Fadnavis and his wife of having links with an alleged drug dealer Jaydeep Rana. Amruta Fadnavis had refuted the claims.

A day ago, Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a Rs 5 crore defamation notice to Devendra Fadnavis for making baseless allegations against him without any merit. Khan had also demanded a written apology from Fadnavis. Sameer Khan was arrested in an alleged drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in January this year. He was granted bail in September by a court, citing lack of evidence.

Earlier, Fadnavis had also accused Nawab Malik of links with the underworld and had claimed that Malik purchased properties from those linked with the underworld.

The mudslinging comes after Malik attacked NCB Zonal Chief Sameer Wankhede accusing him of irregularities following the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested along with seven other people by the NCB on October 2 in a cruise ship drug bust case.