Devendra Fadnavis to move condemnation motion against Rahul Gandhi, calls Shiv Sena helpless for power

Devendra Fadnavis is leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. He said that the BJP will move condemnation motion against Rahul Gandhi over his Veer Savarkar comments.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the opposition will move a condemnation motion in the Legislative Assembly against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis also demanded an unconditional apology from Rahul.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should tender an unconditional apology over his remarks on Savarkar. He does not seem to have studied India’s history of the Independence movement,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Delhi yesterday, Rahul had rejected the BJP’s demand for an apology over his ‘rape in India’ barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not “Rahul Savarkar, and he will never apologise for speaking the truth”.

Fadnavis also took a dig at the Shiv Sena over the entire controversy. Referring to its leader Sanjay Raut’s tweet, he said, “The Shiv Sena seems to be indulging in some kind of trade with the Congress by respecting Nehru and Gandhi. The Sena is helpless for power in Maharashtra.”

Raut had on Saturday tweeted that Sena respects Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress should not insult Savarkar. “We respect Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. You do not insult Savarkar. There should not be any need to tell more to sensible people,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BJP is boycotting the customary tea party to be hosted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, on the eve of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Fadnavis, who is leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, also alleged that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was spreading misinformation about the state’s financial condition. “There were some loans obtained outside the budget, but it has been shown as part of the budget and the amount of outstanding loan has been inflated. I think this information is being spread to postpone some critical decisions in future,” he said.

The winter session of the state legislature will begin in Nagpur on Monday and conclude on December 21.