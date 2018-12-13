Devendra Fadnavis to file reply to SC notice on plea against his election: CMO

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 5:25 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will file an appropriate response to the Supreme Court's notice to him on a plea seeking annulment of his election to the state Assembly for alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against him in his nomination papers, the CMO said Thursday.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Supreme Court, Nawab Malik, Chief Minister's OfficeFadnavis had filed all the details about cases against him in the election affidavit in 2014, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Fadnavis had filed all the details about cases against him in the election affidavit in 2014, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

“An appropriate response will be filed to the notice. Fadnavis had filed all details about cases against him in the election affidavit in 2014. The petitioner had moved the high court which dismissed the case calling it baseless,” it said. Earlier in the day, the apex court sought response of the chief minister on an appeal filed against a Bombay High Court order.

Also read| FSSAI asks food business operators to gear up for rigorous inspection regime

The Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea of Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadnavis’s election to the Maharashtra Assembly on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him in his nomination papers. The apex court was hearing an appeal of Ukey against the high court order.

Meanwhile, NCP spokesman Nawab Malik said the chief minister talks about morality and transparency but “hid two cases involving him” and it shows how transparent his governance is. “He has lost the moral right to stay on the chief minister’s post. The Supreme Court will disqualify his election whenever it does. We demand him to immediately step down from his post,” Malik said.

All India Congress Committee secretary for Maharashtra Ashish Dua took a swipe at BJP leaders, alleging that they have taken cover under the umbrella of untruth and arrogance. “Leaders of #BJP lead by example…When #devendrafadnavis. #Maharashtra CM, Union Ministers & top leaders are hiding facts who have taken shelter under umbrella of opacity, untruth & arrogance…People of the country are ready to oust such an Empire of Lies,” Dua said in a tweet.

