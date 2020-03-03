Devendra Fadnavis to face trial for ‘concealing’ info in 2014 poll affidavit, SC dismisses review petition

Fadnavis had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its 2019 order directing him to face trial in the case. (IE photo)

The Supreme Court has denied any relief to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a case related to allegedly concealing details of two criminal cases in his affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra in 2014. Fadnavis had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its 2019 order directing him to face trial in the case. That review petition has been dismissed by the top court.

The cases against Fadnavis relate to charges of cheating and forgery and date back to 1996 and 1998. Two cases were filed against him but charges were not framed in either case.

Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Ulke had then moved a local court seeking initiation of criminal proceedings against Fadnavis. He alleged that the former CM hid this information in his poll affidavit. The plea was dismissed by the court and the order upheld by the Bombay High Court.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court gave its go-ahead for the initiation of proceedings against Fadnavis. A notice was issued to Fadnavis by a Nagpur court “for offence punishable under section 125A of Representation of People Act, 1951”.

On his part, Fadnavis has claimed that the cases against him are politically motivated and that he did not conceal any information about cases where he had been convicted or charges had been framed.

Rejecting the arguments by Fadnavis, a three-judge bench of the top court said it found no reason to entertain the review petition and dismissed his plea.

Fadnavis served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the BJP stormed to power in 2014 in the elections held in the state following the Lok Sabha elections. Fadnavis was displaced as the CM despite the BJP emerging as the single largest party in the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra after the BJP’s fallout with former alliance partner the Shiv Sena.