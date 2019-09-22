Devendra Fadnavis to be CM again after Maharashtra Assembly polls: Amit Shah

Amit Shah has declared that Devendra Fadnavis will become the CM of Maharashtra again.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that Devendra Fadnavis will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra again after the Assembly polls. Speaking at a seminar on the Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Mumbai, Shah said that the NDA will retain power in the state with a three-fourth majority.

“Devendra Fadnavis to be CM again after Maharashtra Assembly polls,” Shah said, news agency PTI reported.

“For the last two-three days, the Congress and NCP people are saying if this/that doesn’t happen they will win… I want tell you that the NDA government in Maharashtra will return with three-fourth seats,” he said.

Praising Fadnavis, Shah said that the Chief Minister has provided better services and facilities to the people of the state in the last five years. He said that in terms of education, the government has taken Maharashtra from 17th to 3rd position.

“On investment, the state stands at Number 2,” he said, adding that Fadnavis has also increased the agriculture growth rate and hasn’t advertised corruption like Congress and NCP.

“The people of Maharashtra now need to take a decision. Will they choose a nationalistic party that takes pride in serving them or a party that just serves a family,” he said.

The announcement on who will become the CM if NDA retains power comes even as BJP and Shiv Sena are yet to sign a seat-sharing pact. The Shiv Sena is demanding half the seats in the assembly to contest, but the BJP wants the lion’s share given that the dynamics have changed following the Lok Sabha elections in April-May this year. Besides, 18 of the 288 seats are expected to be allotted to the allies — Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram Party, Rashtriya Samaj Party and Swabhimani Party.

Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24. Twelve crore electorate will be eligible to cast their vote in the polls.