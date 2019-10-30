Devendra Fadnavis thanks Uddhav Thackeray after being elected Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has been re-elected as the Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader at the party legislature meeting on Wednesday. Fadnavis thanked Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and said it is because of his support that the alliance is all set to form the government.

With Fadnavis’ election, decks are cleared for his second term as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. A turban-clad Fadnavis also thanked party MLAs for reposing faith in him and giving him another chance to serve the state. He claimed that the BJP-Shiv Sena will form the next government in the state.

Speaking after being re-elected, Fadnavis said that the BJP and the Shiv Sena will iron out their differences. He stated that the mandate was for BJP-Sena government and ruled out any possibility of going alone and forming a minority government. “This mandate is surely for ‘Mahayuti’ (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance) as we sought votes for ‘Mahayuti’. People also voted for it. So there should not be any doubt. It will be a ‘Mahayuti’ government,” the outgoing Maharashtra CM said.

All the 105 newly-elected BJP MLAs from Maharashtra were present at the meeting, where Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party vice president Avinash Rai Khanna were present as central observers. Tomar said that no other name was proposed at Maharashtra BJP legislature party meet.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the power-sharing tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena after results of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24. The Sena is insisting that the BJP should honour the ’50-50 formula’ of power sharing, which would translate into rotational chief ministership between both parties for 2.5 years each. The Sena has claimed that the ’50-50 formula’ was agreed upon between BJP president Amit Shah, Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year.

However, the BJP has made clear that there was no promise made to Shiv Sena with regard to the CM’s post. The Sena won 56 seats, NCP 54 and Congress 44 in the 288-member House.