Maharashtra surprise: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy; Sharad Pawar says do not endorse nephew’s decision

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM and Ajit Pawar a deputy CM of Maharashtra. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra latest news: Maharashtra political potboiler produced a spectacular surprise on Saturday with Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the chief minister for a second term. Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar also took oath as Fadnavis’s deputy in an early morning ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

Stunned by Ajit Pawar’s move, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the decision by his nephew was his personal and claimed that he was unaware about his move till the very last moment.

“Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” Sharad Pawar tweeted.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena accused Ajit Pawar of betrayal. “Sharad Pawar has no role to play in what has happened. People of Maharashtra have been cheated. Ajit Pawar’s body language during the meeting was different,” Sanjay Raut told reporters.

Talking to reporters immediately after taking oath, Fadnavis asserted that Shiv Sena did not “follow people’s mandate”. “Maharashtra needed a stable government, not a khichidi shaasan. We were invited by the Governor to form government. I thank NCP for supporting us,” Fadnavis added.

“From result day to this day no party was able to form government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government,” Ajit Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar’s ‘googly’ to join hands with the BJP came just hours after he participated in a meeting between Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress on Friday evening in Mumbai where it was decided that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would lead the three-party coalition government.

