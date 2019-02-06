Devendra Fadnavis sets up 17-member panel to review welfare schemes for tribals in Maharashtra

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 12:22 PM

Pandit, whose NGO works in adivasi-dominated areas, said the committee will look at all aspects of tribal development while preparing its report.

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to review various schemes being implemented for the welfare of tribals in the state. The 17-member committee, headed by former MLA and Shramjeevi Sanghatna president Vivek Pandit, will undertake study of various works done for providing employment opportunities, minimum wages and proper livelihood to tribals, as per a recent government order.

It will suggest measures to ensure that children in tribal regions were not deprived of education, the order said. The committee will hold its meetings every three months and submit its recommendations to the government, it added. Pandit, whose NGO works in adivasi-dominated areas, said the committee will look at all aspects of tribal development while preparing its report.

