Devendra Fadnavis says many people in line to join BJP as he welcomes former NCP MLC Niranjan Davkhare in saffron party

Devendra Fadnavis says many people in line to join BJP (PTI)

Many people are in line to join the BJP in near future and their names would be revealed soon, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, as he welcomed former NCP MLC Niranjan Davkhare in the saffron fold. Davkhare had yesterday submitted his resignation as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, quit the NCP, and said he was going to join the BJP. Fadnavis today welcomed him into the ruling party.

Niranjan Davkhare’s father, late Vasant Davkhare, was a veteran NCP leader from Thane-Palghar region and had served as Deputy Chairman of the Council for nearly 18 years. “Vasant Davkhareji was a well-known leader and active in politics for many years. Niranjan was in contact with us for several days. He wanted to join a national party and enter the mainstream politics. We too thought he should work with us and hence, he decided to join the BJP,” Fadnavis told reporters here.

Niranjan Davkhare’s name has been forwarded to the BJP’s central leadership for the upcoming MLC polls, he said. As the Member of Legislative Council elected from the Konkan Graduates constituency, Niranjan Davkhare’s term was ending in July and the biennial election for the seat is slated on June 8. Fadnavis said the BJP seeks to work with people working in varied fields and make them good leaders.

“Thirty years back, the BJP was a small party. It slowly grew to be as big as it is today. There are more people

in line waiting to join the BJP. Their names will be revealed in due course,” the chief minister said. Niranjan Davkhare said though NCP chief Sharad Pawar is a big leader, he “trusts” the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thus, joined the BJP. “While I was working in my constituency on matters related to education or development, whenever I took an issue to the chief minister, he was always positive and stood by me,” the former NCP leader said.

“I also trust Modiji’s leadership and the ongoing development projects. Good work will be done in future as

well,” he added. BJP state unit president Raosaheb Danve said the party is winning one election after the other and exuded confidence that it will also win the Konkan Graduates constituency. With Davkhare’s resignation, the NCP’s strength in the state’s Upper House is down to 22 from 23.