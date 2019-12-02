Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hegde’s claim of returning Rs 40,000 crore central funds

Devendra Fadnavis rubbishes Anant Hegde’s claim that he returned Rs 40,000 crore central funds.

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday morning rejected party colleague Ananth Kumar Hegde’s claim that he was made CM second time to ‘protect’ Rs 40,000 crores central funds. In his remark, Fadnavis categorically denied moving funds back to the centre and taking policy decisions.

“No such major policy decision has been taken by me as CM. All such allegations are false,” Fadnavis said.

Earlier this morning, BJP MP Anant Hegde claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was made CM of Maharashtra for the second time despite lacking majority only to ‘protect’ Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being ‘misused’ by the new government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress.

Fadnavis took oath as the CM of Maharashtra for the second time on November 23 morning after NCP’s Ajit Pawar extended support to him. He, however, resigned after 80 hours on November 26 evening, hours after the Supreme Court asked him to prove majority on the floor of the Legislative House a day later. During the three-day tenure, Fadnavis chaired a climate resilience meeting with representatives of the World Bank, restarted the CM’s refund cell and also sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore in aid for farmers. On November 28, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the new Chief Minister. He heads an alliance government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress.

“You all know that recently in Maharashtra for just 80 hours our person was Chief Minister, but soon Fadnavis resigned. Why did we have to do this drama?” Hegde said while addressing an election rally in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district.

Hegde gave a new twist to the episode when he said that the BJP formed the government to ensure that the funds meant for development works were ‘protected’.

“More than about Rs 40,000 crore was under CM’s control. If NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena come to power certainly that Rs 40,000 crore would not have gone for development work and would have gone for different things (misused). It was entirely planned earlier itself. Once we got to know (about three parties forming government) it was decided that a drama has to be played out. So, adjustments were made and oath was taken (by Fadnavis as CM), after oath within 15 hours Fadnavis systematically ensured that it (money) reaches where it had to and protected it,” he said.

He went on to claim that the entire amount was given back to central government.