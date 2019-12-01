Devendra Fadnavis named Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Devendra Fadnavis is Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis has been officially appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the 288-member House and is the single largest party. The saffron party couldn’t form the government after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed a post-poll alliance to gain majority in the House.

Fadnavis was re-elected as BJP legislature party leader amid on October 30.

Speaker Nana Patole made the announcement about Fadnavis. Patole said that the BJP is being accorded the status of opposition party in the Assembly and Fadnavis would be the new Leader of Opposition.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and some ministers greeted Fadnavis after Patole made the announcement. Uddhav said that he enjoys a good relationship with Fadnavis and promised to listen to the opinions of members.

“I have learnt a lot of things from Devendra Fadvanis and I will always be his friend. I am still with the ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and won’t ever leave it. In past five years, I have never betrayed the government,” he said.

“I am a lucky CM because those who opposed me are now with me and those who I was with are now on the opposite side. I am here with my luck and blessings of people. I have never told anyone that I will be coming here but I came,” Uddhav added.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Pankaja Munde has put up a Facebook post calling for a meeting of her supporters from across the state. Pankaja, a minister in the Fadnavis government, lost from Parli constituency in the recent election. She lost the seat to her cousin and Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes.