Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence after meeting with Sharad Pawar sets rumour mills abuzz

Maha Vikas Aghadi government is a coalition alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

A day after former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis made a ‘courtesy’ visit to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena took a dig at him saying that Pawar may have advised him on how to be a good opposition leader. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also refuted speculations regarding the possibility of a new political equation emerging in the state. He said that ‘Operation Lotus’ will neither happen in Maharashtra nor in Bengal. “Why to bring political angle into every meeting?” he said.

Fadnavis shared a photo of the meeting on his Twitter handle. “Met Former Union Minister & senior leader Sharad Pawar-ji at his residence in Mumbai this morning. This was courtesy meeting,” he said. The BJP leader said that he had gone to enquire about Sharad Pawar’s health as he recently had gallbladder surgery.

माजी केंद्रीय मंत्री आणि ज्येष्ठ नेते श्री शरद पवारजी यांची आज त्यांच्या मुंबई येथील निवासस्थानी सदिच्छा भेट घेतली. pic.twitter.com/eqjabCHMh7 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 31, 2021

The meeting between Pawar and Fadnavis, which came at a time when the state is witnessing high-octane politics over the Maratha reservation issue and the COVID-19 situation, had triggered intense speculation over likely political developments. The BJP Maharashtra has been critical of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over its handling of the Maratha quota and pandemic-related issues.

The Supreme Court had struck down the Maratha Quota terming it ‘unconstitutional’. The top court had said that the 2018 Maratha law had pushed the reservation limit to over 50 per cent in the state.