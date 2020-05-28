Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Fresh face-off between MVA and Devendra Fadnavis, govt says no central assistance received

Devendra Fadnavis said Maharashtra would have averted the crisis to a large extent had the government dealt with the matter with a firm hand. (File)

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has stepped up his attack against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over mishandling of the coronavirus situation in the state. Fadnavis said that the state would have averted the crisis to a large extent had the government dealt with the matter with a firm hand.

He said that ministers of the three parties should have sat together and discussed the problems of the people in the last three months but it is unfortunate that they are instead discussing a strategy to counter the revelations made by the opposition BJP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra comprises three political parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. It is headed by Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray.

“Unfortunately, today it is surprising to see so many Cabinet ministers locked for hours in a meeting, discussing issues raised by me,” he said.

“It is evident that they were discussing a strategy to counter my revelation that the state has received aid from the Centre,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis had on Tuesday claimed that the Centre had already given Rs 28,104 crores to Maharashtra for its fight against the coronavirus pandemic but the MVA lacks potential to encash under various direct and indirect financial Covid-19 welfare schemes.

“To speak the truth, one person is enough. But when you have to bluff even three cannot accomplish the task,” Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, state minister Anil Parab has rebutted Fadnavis’ claim that the Centre had extended financial help to the state government to tide over the COVID-19 crisis. He said that the government was supposed to get Rs 42,000 crores from the Central government, but has received no funds so far.

“All the claims made by Fadnavis about the funds and assistance given to Maharashtra are either false or are misleading,” Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, said.

The MVA and BJP are engaged in an intense political battle for the last few days. The BJP has been attacking the Uddhav Thackeray government for the COVID mess in the state and has launched a ‘Maharashtra Bachao’ campaign. The BJP’s attack has clearly left the MVA leader demoralised as they are holding a series of meetings and claiming all is well between the three constituents.

At 54,758 cases and 1,792 deaths so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state by the coronavirus in the country.