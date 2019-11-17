Development work visible in Jharkhand, people have full faith in BJP, says Prakash Javadekar

By: |
Updated: November 17, 2019 10:20:03 PM

Javadekar, who was here to inaugurate the BJP's media centre, said the saffron party has been successful in establishing a stable and development-oriented government in the state during the last five years.

Prakash Javadekar, Jharkhand assembly polls, BJP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, RJD, Raghubar Das, Krishi Ashirwad Yojana “The BJP would get the full faith of the people during the upcoming assembly elections purely on the grounds of development,” said the Union Environment, Forest, Information and Broadcasting Minister.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday asserted that BJP’s developmental work in Jharkhand has ensured full faith of people in the party ahead of the assembly polls, while taking a dig at the opposition alliance for “looting” and “tarnishing” the image of the state.

Javadekar, who was here to inaugurate the BJP’s media centre, said the saffron party has been successful in establishing a stable and development-oriented government in the state during the last five years. “The BJP would get the full faith of the people during the upcoming assembly elections purely on the grounds of development,” said the Union Environment, Forest, Information and Broadcasting Minister.

Also read: Will retire once law enacted to control population: Giriraj Singh

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23. Javadekar alleged that the parties in the opposition alliance — comprising the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the RJD — ruined the image of the state “through a spate of scams” and “prolonging” the statehood for several years.

“Instead of paving the way for the creation of Jharkhand, the parties were busy creating themselves,” the minister said. The state of Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, and the BJP credits former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for having played a key role in it.

“The people of the state had voted for a clean government and for development and stability,” he said, pointing to the formation of nine governments in Jharkhand till 2014, before the BJP came to power. “Even the opposition could not level any allegations of corruption during the term of Raghubar Das,” he asserted.

Schemes of the Centre like the Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Krishi Ashirwad Yojana have benefited lakhs of families in the state, Javadekar said. “A total of 1.17 lakh people got government jobs in the last five years… The poor got more than five lakh dwellings, while 43,000 tribals got land documents,” he claimed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Development work visible in Jharkhand, people have full faith in BJP, says Prakash Javadekar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Main Ayodhya litigant Iqbal Ansari against seeking review of Supreme Court judgement
2Devendra Fadnavis heckled at Bal Thackeray’s death anniversary function
3Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB to seek review of Supreme Court’s judgment, rejects 5 acres alternative land