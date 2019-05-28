Development in India is yet to reach expected level: Former steel secretary Aruna Sharma

New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2019 10:26:27 PM

Former steel secretary Aruna Sharma in conversation with FE.

Former steel secretary Aruna Sharma (61) has authored her first book, “You @ Game Changer For Inclusive Growth”, a sort of guideline for elected representatives to chart out priorities of development for their constituencies. Following are the excerpts of an interview with Surya Sarathi Ray.

Q: What is your advice to the newly-elected representatives of Parliament?

A: Development in India is yet to reach the expected level. Our parliamentarians need to make a systematic plan for development for every village and every ward in their constituencies. They have to chalk out their priorities depending upon the need of a particular area. Money is not a constraint. A district gets around between Rs 800 crore and Rs 1,200 crore a year for development.

One public representative should know the potential of the area. She should talk to the experts and get entrepreneurs for exploiting those potentials. They need to take measures for training the youth for jobs and educate the society about good habits and practices for overall development. We have seen many success stories by many good MLAs and MPs who are systematic and have good intentions.

Q: Representatives in Indian Parliament are often accused of being negligent of their duties towards electorates.

A: It is the duty of an elected representative to live upto the promises of the voters. Electorates are changing government for not performing. Representatives need to visit your constituencies taking along the MLAs even if they belong to another political party. Once you are elected, you are above the party line. You have to deliver up to the aspirations of the people. A growing nation needs special attention at the grass root level.

Q: Will it translate into votes?

A: Definitely. Good work translates into votes. There may be some issues sometimes which sweep the election, but it is the good work alone that ensures votes.

Q: Will you suggest some constitutional changes to make public representatives more accountable to the society?

A: They are already accountable by the promises they made before the election. There is no need for new law to make them more accountable. Since you have been elected, you have to give back to them.

Q: What made you write this book?

A: I realised that the lopsided growth that is happening in the society now, many a time, people think this is because of lack of financial resources. My target was to correct that misconception. The real issue is poor management. Roughly around 40% of our villages are on right track, the rest need absolute managerial push. The responsibility of development of underdeveloped areas rests on our elected representatives. Development is a win-win for all. My book is a guideline for the elected representatives. I have provided them a path. The book is available both in English and Hindi.

