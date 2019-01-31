Deve Gowda warns Congress: I can’t keep quiet now, intervene before it gets too late

JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda has hit out at the Congress for failing to control its leaders from making unparliamentary statements. (PTI)

Karnataka appears to be heading for a yet another political crisis as the ties between the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are getting strained and the situation getting out of control. Just days after CM HD Kumaraswamy threatened to resign, JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda has hit out at the Congress for failing to control its leaders from making unparliamentary statements.

Speaking at the JD(S) Plenary Session held on Wednesday, Gowda said that he was in pain seeing all that has been happening for the last six months. “Today six months have completed since Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister. All kinds of things have happened in these six months. Till now, I have not opened my mouth but I can’t keep quiet now,” he said.

The Former Prime Minister further said: “Is this any way to run a coalition government, where every day you have to request your coalition partner to not give unparliamentary remarks.” Gowda has urged the Congress top leadership to intervene before the situation goes out of control.

“Things have already reached a final stage…The Congress high command must intervene and impress upon their state leaders. I am seething with anger from within and watching the developments carefully,” Gowda said. The former PM blamed Siddaramaiah for the current political crisis.

Trouble has been brewing in the alliance for quite some time but the recent controversy began after Congress legislator ST Somashekhar demanded that Siddaramaiah be made chief minister again. The MLA claimed that development works had come to a grinding halt in parts of the state. Reacting to this, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said: “If my way of functioning is not acceptable, I am ready to resign. I don’t crave for the position.”

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao, however, disapproved Somashekhar’s statement and said: “It breaches the disciplinary line.” AICC general secretary K V Venugopal instructed state PCC to send a show-cause notice to Somashekhar seeking clarification on his controversial remarks.

On Wednesday, the chief minister again reiterated that if Congress leaders continued to take potshots at him then he would resign. He asked: “How many more days can I tolerate such things?