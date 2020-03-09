Detention of former J&K CMs blatant violation of their rights, release them: Oppn joint statement

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti have been under detention since August 5 last year.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday issued a joint statement for the immediate release of three former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti — who have been under detention since August 5 last year.

The joint statement has also been signed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, CPI leader D Raja, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury and RJD MP Manoj Jha.

The opposition leaders said that nothing exemplified more starkly that the continuing detention of former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti — for over seven months. These leaders were put under house arrest hours before the central government decided to abrogate the special status granted to J&K under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration placed the three senior leaders under Public Safety Act (PSA). To justify this, the central government said that some of these leaders had made provocative statements such as renegotiations of the relationship between J&K and Delhi if the special status was touched by the Centre. He was referring to Mehbooba Mufti who had said that the relationship between India and J&K would end the day special status was withdrawn from the Himalayan state.

However, the opposition leaders criticised the invocation of PSA and said that there was nothing in the past records of three leaders to lend credence to the central government’s claim that they posed a threat to ‘public safety’ in Jammu and Kashmir. They also said that the very validity of the public safety act can be challenged following the abrogation of Article 370. They said that the indefinite detention of the three former CMs, along with other political activists, was a blatant violation of their fundamental rights.

The opposition leaders demanded the immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially the three former Chief Ministers of J&K.