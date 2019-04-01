Detention of foreigners: SC directs Assam chief secretary to appear before it on April 8

The Supreme Court Monday voiced unhappiness over the inaction in a case relating to detention of foreigners in Assam and directed the state Chief Secretary to appear before it on April 8.

Detention of foreigners: SC directs Assam chief secretary to appear before it on April 8

The Supreme Court Monday voiced unhappiness over the inaction in a case relating to detention of foreigners in Assam and directed the state Chief Secretary to appear before it on April 8.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi termed the affidavit filed by the Assam government as an “exercise in futility” and wanted to know as to how many persons, who have been declared foreigners by the tribunal, have amalgamated with the local population.

“What is the number of declared foreigners who have amalgamated with the local population. This is why we wanted your Chief Secretary to remain present,” the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said while expressing displeasure over the non-appearance of officials.

The apex court then directed the chief secretary to appear before it and posted the PIL filed by activist Harsh Mander on the issue for April 8.

The bench was hearing a plea on the condition of detention centres in Assam and the prolonged detention of foreigners there.

Earlier the apex court had asked the central government to apprise it on several issues including as to how many functional detention centres are there in the state.

